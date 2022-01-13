Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $43.48 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136,304 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $43,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $66.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

