Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $53.06 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $53,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $454.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

