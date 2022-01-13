Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $68.39 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,756 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

