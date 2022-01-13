Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 23,066 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,066 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.