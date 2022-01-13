Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 725,855 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725,855 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $151,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $401.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

