RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.36

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.96 million and $1.82 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00074963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.17 or 0.07620248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.06 or 0.99482218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067362 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.