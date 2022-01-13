Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $80.35 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $80.35 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00060965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.41 or 0.07628250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.57 or 0.99758217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067364 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,613,901 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

