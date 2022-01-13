Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $45,701.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,757.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.32 or 0.07656535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00315533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00884236 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00071577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.35 or 0.00494432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00256247 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,482,305,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

