Raymond James & Associates Has $2.62 Million Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

EDIT stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

