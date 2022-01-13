Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,473 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 137.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

AMED stock opened at $147.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

