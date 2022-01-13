Raymond James Cuts Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $20.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 693,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

