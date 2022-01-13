Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,555 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $229.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.39. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $157.26 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

