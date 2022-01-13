Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 202,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.88 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

