Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

