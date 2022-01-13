Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,828 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

