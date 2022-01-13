RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $7.35. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 26,776 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

