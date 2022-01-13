RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

