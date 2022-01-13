ReapChain (REAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.03 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $1.79 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00058489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,686,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

