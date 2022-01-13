Receive Access Ecosystem Price Tops $1.50 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003499 BTC on popular exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $10,396.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00389986 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008504 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.86 or 0.01297915 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

