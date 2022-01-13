Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: HR.UN) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$17.00.

1/5/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,764,420. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,113.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

