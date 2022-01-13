Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $340.00.

1/4/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $385.00.

12/30/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $380.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. In the first nine months of 2021, the company paid dividends of $69.4 million and repurchased shares worth $599 million. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, high operating expenses pose a threat to Old Dominion's bottom line. Total operating expenses rose 23.5% in the first nine months of 2021 mainly due to rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and escalation in operating supplies & expenses.”

12/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $288.00.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.83. 914,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line Inc alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.