Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 9%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) was down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 6.70 and last traded at 6.79. Approximately 194,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 242,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01.

In other news, insider Craig Allan Steinke bought 10,000 shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 5.71 per share, with a total value of 57,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,522,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 31,534,599.87.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

