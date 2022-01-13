Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report sales of $407.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.91 million and the lowest is $396.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $343.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.76. 758,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,350. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

