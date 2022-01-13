Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,060.67.

OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $$76.88 during trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

