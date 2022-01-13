Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.33% of Repligen worth $52,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 101.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $210.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.