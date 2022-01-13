Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecovyst Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECVT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

ECVT opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

