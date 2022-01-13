Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ICF International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,483. ICF International has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,902. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

