Research Analysts Set Expectations for Siltronic AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.73 per share for the year.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

SSLLF stock opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.35. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $152.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

