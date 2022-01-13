ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.17. 629,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.93. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,691 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.