Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) versus DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Head-To-Head Survey

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 3 0 2.50

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -37.57% -4.85% -1.50% Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.24 billion 3.31 -$2.68 billion ($1.07) -7.45 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 8.28 $32.01 million $0.45 43.07

Retail Opportunity Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats DigitalBridge Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business. The Digital Operating segment composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate operating companies. The Digital other segment composed of equity interests in digital investment vehicles. The Wellness Infrastructure segment composed of a diverse portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and hospitals. The Other segment comprised of other equity and debt investments and non-digital investment management business. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

