Reviewing American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

92.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Campus Communities and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.95 $72.80 million $0.13 430.62 EPR Properties $414.66 million 8.60 -$131.73 million $0.13 366.80

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 2.17% 0.55% 0.23% EPR Properties 7.25% 1.29% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Campus Communities and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 EPR Properties 0 4 1 1 2.50

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. American Campus Communities pays out 1,446.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 2,307.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.