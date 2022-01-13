Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

