Revolution Populi (RVP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,005.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $55.82 million and $33,005.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

