REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $102.63

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.63, but opened at $106.31. REX American Resources shares last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 621 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $140,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
