REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $102.63

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.63, but opened at $106.31. REX American Resources shares last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $140,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.