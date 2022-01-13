Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 1,959 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of MiX Telematics worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.91.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

MiX Telematics Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.