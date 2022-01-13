Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,050 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Denny’s worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

