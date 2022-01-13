Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

