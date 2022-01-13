Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Scholar Rock worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 204,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

