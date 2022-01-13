Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

