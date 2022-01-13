Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 750 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.34% of RE/MAX worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 39.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.87%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

