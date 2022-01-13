Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

MMC opened at $166.37 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

