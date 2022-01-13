Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

