Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $736,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

