Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $883,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

