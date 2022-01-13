Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

