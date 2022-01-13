Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,919,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 11.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.37% of Roblox worth $145,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,364 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,571.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.