Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 3,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGTI. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

