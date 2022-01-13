Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 425 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

