Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $325.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $430.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.74.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. Roku has a 1-year low of $173.56 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.