Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,127 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.12 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

